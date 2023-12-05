Junior Mehmood has been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer. The veteran actor’s childhood friend, Sachin Pilgaonkar, visited him today and shared about the same on Instagram. Sachin has urged everyone keep the actor in prayers who is suffering with a ‘fatal illness’. Earlier today, Khalid Mohamed shared on X that Junior Mehmood had expressed his wish to meet his childhood pal Sachin to which Shriya Pilgaonkar responded saying, “Papa is in touch and visited him today”. Veteran Actor Junior Mehmood in Stage Four Cancer Battle: Johnny Lever Pays Him Visit at Mumbai Residence.

Sachin Pilgaonkar On Junior Mehmood’s Health Condition

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Reply To Khalid Mohamed

Papa is in touch and visited him today . 🙏🏼❤️ — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) December 5, 2023

