Shehnaaz Gill would reportedly be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A video has surfaced online in which Shehnaaz can be seen stepping out from a vanity van and she is seen ethnic attire. The video shared by fan clubs claim that she on the sets of her upcoming film and that’s her look. Fans are eagerly looking forward to an official announcement on the same. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan Sports a Long Hair Look As He Begins Shooting for His Next (View Pic).

Shehnaaz Gill’s Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Kaur Gill (@ms.shehnaazkaurgill)

