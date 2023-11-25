The blockbuster movie Kal Ho Naa Ho, released in 2003 and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, marked its 20th anniversary on November 25. Fans, filled with a treasure trove of memories from the romantic saga and its unforgettable music, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. To commemorate this milestone, Dharma Productions shared a short video in celebration of the occasion. Karan Johar’s ’Kal Ho Naa Ho' Turns 19, Filmmaker Shares Throwback Photos on Insta (View Pics).

Check Out Dharma's IG Post:

