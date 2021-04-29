When Filmmaker Karan Johar appeared as a guest on the food show, Star Vs Food, he spoke about Oscar-winner actress Meryl Streep; He tagged The Devil Wears Prada actress as his dream dinner guest. Reportedly, Johar said, "I would love to have a meal with Meryl Streep. I have never met her, but I want to have a meal with her. I want to look into her eyes and tell her that she is the best person on planet earth and the best artist. She would be my ideal dinner guest."

