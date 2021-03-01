Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son a few days back and has been off social media for a while. Today, she is back with a chilled-out picture, perhaps near the swimming pool, greeting her fans. She is expected to share some tidbits about her son with her Insta family.

Check out her picture here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)