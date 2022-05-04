Karisma Kapoor was seen in attendance at the Eid party hosted by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma at their residence. The gathering was organsied last evening at their residence for which a host of B-town stars were seen in attendance. Karisma and Salman, who are one of the popular onscreen jodis of the 90s, posed together for a picture. The two just couldn’t contain their happiness as they posed for the camera. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda And More Celebs Photographed At Arpita Khan And Aayush Sharma’s Eid Party! (View Pics & Videos).

Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)