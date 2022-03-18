Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 and the couple is celebrating their first Holi together. The actress has shared pictures of celebrating the festival of colours with her in-laws and wished everyone a ‘Happy Holi’.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Holi 2022 With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)