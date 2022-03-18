Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Friday (March 18) and shared some classy pictures of themselves. The duo can be seen pairing perfectly in stunning outfits. In the clicks, Vicky can be seen wearing a black jacket paired with same coloured pants, whereas Katrina is wearing a sky blue sexy short dress. Meanwhile, we are sure the images are giving us some major couple goals. Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their First Holi Together After Marriage! Actress Shares Pictures Of The Celebration With Her In-Laws.

