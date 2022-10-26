Katrina Kaif shared a video on Instagram of her trying to wake up hubby Vicky Kaushal who seemed to be fast asleep. She played an audio from her new movie Phone Bhoot, which sounded like an alarm for a ghost being nearby, of a woman saying "ek bhoot hai" meaning there's a ghost. On the work front Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot will release on November 4. Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif Reveals the Most Fun Aspect of Playing Ghost; Says, ‘Playing a Ghost Was the World of the Film Itself’.

View Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)