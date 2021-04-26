Film editor Waman Bhonsle breathed his last today, He has worked in several movies like Karz, Mr India, Agneepath, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Daayra, Judai, Ghulam, Taal and many more. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai paid tribute to Bhonsle by calling him a genius and great teacher.

Check out Subhash Ghai's tweet about Waman Bhonsle

RIP 🙏🏽WAMAN BHONSLE SIR A GENUIS film editor in my first film KALICHARAN remained my editor teacher in all my films till khalnayak n inspired me to edit my film like TAAL n so on A Great teacher🙏🏽 We ⁦@MuktaArtsLtd⁩ ⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩ Remain grateful for good 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5Ad9ivDtLw — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 26, 2021

