Pakistan fielder Kamran Ghulam celebrated aggressively on South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's face after Saud Shakeel ran him out during the Pakistan Tri-Series match at the National Stadium in Karachi. After the dismissal, Ghulam, along with Saud Shakeel and some Pakistan fielders, celebrated aggressively in Temba's face while he was returning to the pavilion. Bavuma made 82 runs off 96 deliveries. This hilarious incident by Pakistan fielders has caught the center of attention. Many netizens have lashed out at the behaviour of Pakistan players. Here are some of the reactions. Kamran Ghulam Celebrates Aggressively on Temba Bavuma’s Face After Saud Shakeel Brilliantly Runs Him Out During PAK vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

'Overacting and Useless Approach'

Things Would Have Been Different in front of Virat Kohli

If Pakistani players Kamran Ghulam & Saud Shakeel had shown anger in front of Virat Kohli, the result would have been different. pic.twitter.com/6hf4dGC4ZM — The sports (@the_sports_x) February 12, 2025

Hilarious!

Kamran Ghulam just pumped up to be taller than someone else in this world 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HwctoopbYa — Silencer (@vizmsd) February 12, 2025

Babar Azam Should Have Stopped Him

This is so unnecessary from Kamran Ghulam. At least Babar should have stopped him since Bavuma single-handedly saved his career twice. pic.twitter.com/7n64xPuz0g — yang goi (@GongR1ght) February 12, 2025

'Joker Kamran Ghulam'

Joker Kamran Ghulam got dropped from the side but was celebrating in Temba Bavuma's face. And he had no role in that dismissal. Temba did very well here to not lose his cool.pic.twitter.com/NaUlzd7emK — Vipul 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) February 12, 2025

'Absolute Crown'

Kamran Ghulam is an absolute clown 🤡 — Krishnanand (@Krishnanand_g) February 12, 2025

