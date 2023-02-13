Controversial kisses in Hindi Cinema have often been the subject of censorship and public backlash in the past. Bollywood has been more receptive about onscreen kisses these days, with nearly every film or series managing to insert at least one kissing scene. There have been several controversial kisses in Hindi cinema over the years; on the occasion of Kiss Day 2023, let's look at seven such liplocks that managed to make a lot of heads turn. Kiss Day 2023 Funny Memes & Jokes: Single or Not... These Hilarious Posts Will Make You ROFL During the Love Week.

Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai's Long Kiss in Karma Considered the First Liplock in Bollywood

Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman's Sensuous Kisses in Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Watch it here If you can't see it above.

Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna's Long Kiss in Dayavan

Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das' Same-Sex Kiss in Fire

Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor's Raindrenched Kiss in Raja Hindustani

Amitabh Bachchan's First Onscreen Kiss With Rani Mukerji in Black

Shah Rukh Khan Breaking His No-Kiss Policy for Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)