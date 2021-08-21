In a recent interview with India Today, Kriti Sanon revealed that she wants to marry Prabhas! Well, hold on, before you jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that the actress was asked the date, flirt, and marry question with choices given. To which, Sanon said, "I would like rather get married to Prabhas," while adding that she would date Tiger Shroff and flirt with Kartik Aaryan. FYI, Kriti Sanon will be seen next with Prabhas in Adipurush.

