After releasing the lyrical video, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have now dropped the video of the song “Tur Kalleyan”. The song gives glimpse of India’s picturesque locales as Aamir Khan’s character ‘celebrates the beauty of letting go and embarking on a brand new journey of self-love’. This soulful track is crooned by Arijit Singh, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi. Laal Singh Chaddha Song Tur Kalleyan: A Soulful Melody From Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film Composed By Pritam (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch The Video Of Tur Kalleyan Below:

