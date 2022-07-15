The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have released the song “Tur Kalleyan” which means “To Walk Alone”. It is a soulful melody from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film that is composed by Pritam. It is a song that “captures the spirit of relinquishing all that weighs you down”. “Tur Kalleyan” has been crooned by Arijit Singh, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi. Laal Singh Chaddha Song Tur Kalleyan Is Shot in Picturesque Locations From Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Watch Lyrical Video Of Tur Kalleyan Below:

