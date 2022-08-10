As the release of Laal Singh Chaddha arrives close, apart from all the stupid boycott calls, there are some interesting discussions going on about the Forrest Gump remake. One such discussion that caught our eye was this Reddit user who has a fascinating Easter egg to offer. The user claims that in the Naga Chaitanya Akkineni promo of the film, his character keeps saying about starting a chaddi baniyan (underwear-vest) business. In the original, the same character had dreams of owning a shrimp business, which Tom Hanks' character names after his comrade, when the latter dies in action. However, the Reddit user claims that in LSC, Aamir's character will name it after Kareena's character, and guess what Kareena's name is in the film? Rupa! That's an interesting brand promotion and change of history. PS: A review in an international portal also confirms this. Laal Singh Chaddha First Reviews Out! Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Forrest Gump Remake ‘Stands on Its Own’, Say Critics.

Here's the Reddit Post:

Here's the Naga Chaitanya Promo for LSC:

