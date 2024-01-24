The trailer of Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is a heartwarming and hilarious look at two young women who get lost on a train. The two women find themselves stranded in a strange town with no way to get home. The trailer is full of humour and heart, and it leaves viewers wanting to see more. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. It is set to be released on March 1, 2024. Laapataa Ladies New Release Date: Kiran Rao–Aamir Khan’s Film Postponed to March 1, 2024 (View Poster).

Watch Laapataa Ladies Trailer:

