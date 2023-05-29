Madhuri Dixit is a proud mother, as she took to Instagram and shared glimpses from her youngest son Ryan's graduation ceremony. To note, the lad graduated from the American School of Bombay. MD also shared a video on IG which sees her son accepting his diploma on stage. Not to miss, the family photo at the end. Stunning! Madhuri Dixit Calls Her Son Ryan a Hero After He Donates Hair to Cancer Patients (Watch Video).

Congratulations to Madhuri Dixit's Son Ryan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)