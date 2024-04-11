Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan, released in theaters today, April 11, coinciding with Eid, has garnered immense popularity among audiences. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film has received praise for the lead actor’s performance and its gripping narrative. Many have hailed this newly released film as a ‘blockbuster’ and ‘extraordinary’. Here are some reviews shared by netizens on the Maidaan movie. Maidaan Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Impresses Critics With His Portrayal of a Football Coach in Amit Sharma’s Sports Drama.

'Emotional Rollercoaster'

In awe of the sheer brilliance of #Maidaan! An emotional rollercoaster that leaves a lasting impact. Kudos to the team! #MaidaanReviewpic.twitter.com/OVPPr2SbHg — Dipali Deshpande (@DipaDeshpandey9) April 11, 2024

'Blockbuster'

#Maidaan one word review Blockbuster .⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The film is extremely well-made with technical brilliance right from frame one. Director #AmitSharma has created an immersive entertainer that has it all. Give all the awards to #AjayDevgn he is phenomenal..MUST WATCH…👍… pic.twitter.com/uPaN5YpsUg — Dhaval k Pandya, (@dhaval_pandya18) April 11, 2024

'Extraordinary Film'

'Superhit'

'Must-Watch'

