Malaika Arora had suffered minor injuries in a recent car accident. She was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway, reports ANI. Malaika has penned a gratitude note and thanked everyone for being there for her. She mentioned in her post, “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!”

Malaika Arora’s Gratitude Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)