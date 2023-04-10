Rakhi Sawant had filed a case against Mika Singh for forcibly kissing her at the singer’s birthday party. The case was filed on June 11, 2006. The latter has now approached Bombay High Court to quash this 17-year-old case. The lawyers have informed court that the ‘friends’ have amicably settled the issue. Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh Meet on a Friendly Note Years After Their Infamous ‘Kiss-Gate’ Controversy (Watch Video).

Mika Singh – Rakhi Sawant Case

BREAKING : Singer MIKA SINGH approaches Bombay High Court to quash by consent the 17-year-old case against him for forcibly kissing RAKHI SAWANT in 2006. Lawyers inform the court that the "friends" have amicably settled their disputes. #BombayHighCourt #MikaSingh #RakhiSawant pic.twitter.com/MIv9lXGo5d — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 10, 2023

