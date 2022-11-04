Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer Mili released in theatres today (Nov 4). Touted to be a survival thriller, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the actress in quite challenging role. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili happens to be a remake of the director's own 2019 Malayalam film Helen. The story of the movie follows a woman stuck in a freezer who's fighting to stay alive. Having said that, early reviews of Mili are out and they are all positive. Check out what netizens have to say about Janvhi's latest release below. Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Gets Trapped in Chilling Freezer in This Hindi Remake of Malayalam Film Helen (Watch Video).

'Chilling'

'Superb'

#Mili 👍👍👍 #JanhviKapoor in Superb form .. Review tomorrow morning !! — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 3, 2022

'Brilliant'

'Heartwarming'

Chilling drama-literally! Yet heartwarming too. #Mili does not let down the memory of a totally different Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic. Congrats @BoneyKapoor & team. #JanhviKapoor is way ahead of all contemporaries. — Rajiv Vijayakar (@rajivvijayakar) November 3, 2022

'Gripping'

Forget all the other films this week.#Mili is the one to watch.Gripping emotional and with a dedicated peformance by #JanhviKapoor,doesnt matter if you've seen the original.This an allnew experience — Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)