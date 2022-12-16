Sidharth Malhotra and Rasmika Mandanna-starrer Mission Majnu's teaser is finally out! Going by the video released, we get to see Sid playing an Indian RAW agent who's super loyal towards his country whereas Rashmika is a Muslim girl based in Pakistan. Right from fights to romance, the glimpse has it all. The movie releases on Netflix on January 20, 2023.. Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film to Premiere on Netflix on January 20, 2023 (View Poster).

Watch Mission Majnu Teaser:

