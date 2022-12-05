Malaika Arora's new show Moving In With Malaika streams tonight on Disney+ Hotstar. And well, ahead of its premiere to keep fans hooked, the makers today dropped a new video that see Malla and Farah Khan dancing to Bollywood's iconic song "Munni Badnaam" and "Chaiyya Chaiyya". You can't miss it! Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora's Show to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From December 5 at This Time (Watch Promo Video).

Malaika Arora and Farah Khan Dancing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

