Rani Mukerji’s film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway received positive response from the audience. However, it has managed to collect decent figures at the box office. The total collection of Ashima Chibber’s film stands at Rs 10.51 crore. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Review: Rani Mukerji Wins Critics Over With Her Stellar Performance!

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Collections

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway puts up a healthy total in Week 1… Needs to maintain the pace in Week 2… Absence of major film [till #Bholaa] will help… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr, Sun 2.89 cr, Mon 91 lacs, Tue 1.09 cr, Wed 1.27 cr, Thu 82 lacs. Total: ₹ 10.51 cr. #India biz. #MCVN pic.twitter.com/nAxpGcPTG8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)