Reports were doing rounds on the internet that John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi's film Mumbai Saga is postponed and will release on April 2. However, Director Sanjay Gupta comes forward to rubbish these rumours as the gangster movie is set to release in its original release date which is March 19. This means Mumbai Saga arrives in Theatres next Friday.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

Rumours are rife that #MumbaiSaga is postponed to 2 April 2021... FALSE... Sanjay Gupta and #TSeries clarify they are sticking to the original date: 19 March 2021... #MumbaiSaga arrives NEXT FRIDAY. pic.twitter.com/c33fhLwlfS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)