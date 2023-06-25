In a delightful display, veteran actors Mumtaz and Biswajit Chatterjee took the stage by storm, enthralling the audience with their captivating dance performance. The duo showcased their graceful moves, effortlessly enchanting everyone with their energy and skill. Adding an extra touch of magic to the mesmerising spectacle, Jackie Shroff showered the performers with playful kisses, igniting an atmosphere of joy and adoration. The heartwarming video capturing this enchanting moment quickly spread across social media, leaving fans awestruck. Jackie Shroff Birthday: 5 Villainous Roles of The Actor That Are Applause-Worthy. Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz Actress (@mumtaztheactress)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)