A video of actor Nana Patekar from the set of his upcoming film Journey is going increasingly viral on the internet. One fan of the actor is seen arriving to click a selfie with him, but the actor quickly hits him hard on the head and drives him away. As soon as the video surfaced, it started spreading like a fire on social media, with several users criticising Nana Patekar for the shameful act. For the uninitiated, Journey also stars Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma in a pivotal role. Watch the video below! Nana Patekar Says He is Unhappy With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Song 'Malhari'- Here's Why.

Watch This Video

