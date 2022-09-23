Nazar Andaaz is the upcoming film starring Kumud Mishra, Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta promises to be a heartwarming tale and the trailer gives a glimpse of the central characters and their emotional journey. Directed by Vikrant Deshmukh, the film will released in theatres on October 7.

Watch Trailer Of Nazar Andaaz Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)