Shah Rukh Khan was spotted earlier today at the Mumbai Airport. As SRK was seen walking towards his car, he was mobbed by fans and cameramen around. One of them even tried to click a selfie and that’s when the Pathaan star reacted. He was seen trying to stop the man by moving his hand away. Well, this has not gone down well with many and the video has gone viral on the internet. One of the netizens even dropped a comment saying ‘How Rude’. Some even commented saying that his attitude is because of the success of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan Admirer Shares Heartwarming Story About How Superstar Once Helped His Father for a Selfie (View Pic).

Shah Rukh Khan At The Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens React

Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai Airport (Photo Credits: Instagram/@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)