Masaba Gupta married Satyadeep Misra on January 27. The intimate ceremony was attended by Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards and other family members. Later in the evening, the couple hosted a party for which both family and friends from the industry of the duo were seen in attendance. Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, Cyrus Sahukar and many others were seen for the celebration of the newlyweds’ big day. Masaba Gupta Marries Satyadeep Misra; Fashion Designer Shares Pics From the Intimate Ceremony!

Masaba Gupta & Satyadeep Misra With Family

Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra Wedding Bash

The Newlyweds

Couple With Neena Gupta

Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra Wedding Bash

Masaba-Satyadeep With Vivian Richards

Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra Wedding Bash

Celebs At Masaba-Satyadeep’s Wedding Bash

