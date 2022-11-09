Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma who got married in Mumbai on November 6 received a letter from PM Narendra Modi, as a blessing. "May the two of you enhance love and affection for each other every single day, may you live for a hundred years and spell progress for the family and the clan," a part of the minister's letter reads. Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are Married; View Lovely Pics of the Couple!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithoon (@mithoon11)

