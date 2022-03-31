The Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhimanyu Singh starrer Nikamma has been delayed for quite some time now. But there is a good news for all the fans waiting for this film. The makers have locked in the date for the release of the film. Nikamma will release in theatres on June 17.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

When you add @Abhimannyu_D + @ShirleySetia + @TheShilpaShetty together in a movie, you can for sure expect some #Nikamma fun! Directed by @sabbir24x7, this action entertainer will be releasing in Cinemas on 17th June 2022! Mark your calendars!💃🏻💃🏻@SonyPicsIndia @SabbirKhanFilms pic.twitter.com/oeJwoTT2Hq — Sony Pictures Films India (@sonypicsfilmsin) March 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)