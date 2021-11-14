There’s a popular saying, “The most precious jewels you’ll ever have around your neck are the arms of your children.” On the occasion of Children’s Day 2021, actress Soha Ali Khan has shared one such precious picture of her baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and she can be seen having fun with her daddy dearest Kunal Kemmu as they enjoy their road trip. While sharing the picture, Soha captioned it as, “The many faces of childhood #happychildrensday @kunalkemmu #roadtrip”.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Kunal Kemmu

