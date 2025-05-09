The escalating military tension between India and Pakistan has become a matter of grave concern not just among the citizens but also among the celebrities in the country. Following Operation Sindoor, on Thursday (May 8), Pakistan attacked India with drones and missiles. However, the Armed Forces took care of the situation well ensuring everyone's safety. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has now expressed her gratitude to them through a post on social media, Taking to her Instagram, the actress wrote, "Eternally grateful for our Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices that they and their families have made. Jai Hind." Check out her post below. Operation Sindoor: Rashmika Mandanna Reacts As India Neutralises Pakistan’s Aerial Attacks in Jammu, Says ‘Be Kind, but Do Not Be Nice’.

Anushka Sharma Thanks Indian Armed Forces and Their Families for Guarding the Nation

