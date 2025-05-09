The Indian Armed Forces recently launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In response to this, Pakistan targeted multiple locations across the border at areas including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia. According to defence sources, the attacks were repelled with zero casualties as India's air defence systems successfully intercepted them. Amid, Rashmika Mandanna has come forward with her support for the army through posts on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Pushpa 2 star re-shared a post that talked about the moral difference between unprovoked aggression and necessary defence. Her post read, Seeking peace does not mean accepting harm in silence. In another story, she reshared a video of Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who spoke about how being nice doesn't always help make the world a better place. The video was captioned, "Be kind, but do not be nice". ‘Jai Hind!’: Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Vir Das and Other Celebrities Salute the Armed Forces Amid India-Pakistan Conflict (See Posts).

Rashmika Mandanna on India-Pakistan Conflict

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: @Instagram)

Check Out the Video Shared by Rashmika Mandanna Below

