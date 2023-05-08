Amid their engagement rumours, actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader Raghav Chadha were spotted on a date last night (May 7) at a resto in Mumbai. In the viral video, the lovebirds could be seen walking towards their car post their dinner time. However, the two just smiled and remained tight-lipped about their shaadi speculations. Parineeti Chopra To Get Engaged to Raghav Chadha on May 13 in Delhi – Reports.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)