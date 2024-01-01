Parineeti Chopra welcomed the holiday season with her loved ones. She celebrates Christmas and New Year’s Eve in the company of close ones, which includes her husband Raghav Chadha and her brother Shivang Chopra. The actress shared glimpses from the intimate celebrations on her Instagram, giving fans a peek into the festive moments. Mentioning Austria and London as locations in the hashtags, she wrote in the caption, “Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed.” Happy New Year 2024! Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanjay Dutt, Mallika Sherawat and More Celebs Extend Heartfelt Greetings to Fans on New Year’s Day.

Parineeti Chopra Wishes Fans On New Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

