Parineeti Chopra, who got engaged a month ago to Raghav Chadha, has treated fans with a new pic of herself on Instagram. She dropped a cute mirror selfie and flaunted her new haircut that she captioned as ‘Hayer-kut’. Dressed up in an all-white casual ensemble, the bride-to-be is looking gorgeous in this makeup free look. Parineeti Chopra Gets Engaged to Raghav Chadha: Actress Writes a Beautiful 'Thank You' Note for Well-Wishers and Fans (View Post).

Parineeti Chopra’s New Haircut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

