Makers of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s horror-comedy Phone Bhoot has finally locked a release date and the movie is all set to release next year on July 15. Gurmmeet Singh directorial will feature the three stars catching ghosts in this movie.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)