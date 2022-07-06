Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have teamed up for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming rom-com. Pictures of the lead pair from the sets of the film have leaked online and netizens are going gaga over their avatars. Shraddha is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a hot pink bikini, on the other hand, Ranbir looks cool in yellow shorts that he teamed up with a hot pink shirt. Check out some of the tweets below: Ranbir Kapoor Holds Shraddha Kapoor in a Leaked Photo From the Sets of Luv Ranjan's Next.

The HOT New Onscreen Pair

Slayed It

Finally 🙏#ShraddhaKapoor #BikiniWood pic.twitter.com/uAbcUTtvAH — B I K I N I W O O D (@BikiniWood) July 5, 2022

Hot & Cute

How can someone be HOT and CUTE at the same time!? 🥵🔥❤️#ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/zSwQZ638Yn — The Blackstar (@realchikoo) July 5, 2022

Straight From Mauritius

Ranbir Kapoor in Mauritius for Luv Ranjan’s film pic.twitter.com/LZHrZuEDI8 — Ranbir Kapoor Daily (@RanbirDaily) July 5, 2022

