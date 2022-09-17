Shah Rukh Khan has wished Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd Birthday and the Bollywood superstar has the sweetest wish for the PM. He took to Twitter and wrote "Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi." Narendra Modi Birthday: Akshay Kumar Wishes Prime Minister of India with a Heartfelt Message (View Tweet).

SRK's Birthday Wish For PM Modi

