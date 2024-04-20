Priyanka Chopra is one of the most remarkable and talented actresses in Bollywood. With her dedication and willpower, she has now taken over the globe. Chopra often delights her fans with various updates on her social media, and on Wednesday, April 20, the actress did the same again. Taking a break from her hectic schedule, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying a cosy vacation in Switzerland. The actress delighted fans with breathtaking visuals from her latest getaway. The snapshots shared by the actress include picturesque selfies and glimpses of the stunning mountain views around her. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Oh to sojourn in Crans Montana even for a blink.. Can I please stay…" Priyanka Chopra Says Amar Singh Chamkila ‘Looks So Good’; Actress Congratulates Cousin Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali on the Success of the Film.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

