Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed about the actress’ wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Without revealing the wedding date he told BT, “Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies.” He even stated, “In recent times, I haven’t met Ranbir in the capacity of Alia’s boyfriend. He has achieved so much in life. I think Alia has made a good choice.”

Rahul Bhatt On Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)