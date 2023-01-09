Rakhi Sawant shared an emotional video on her Instagram and revealed that her mother, Jaya Bheda has been diagnosed with brain tumour. In the video she showed herself by her mother's bed at the hospital, with the rest of her family. Her mother has will continue to remain hospitalised since the cancer has spread to the lungs as well, as shared by the doctor in the video. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Finale: Rakhi Sawant Accepts Rs ‘9 Lakhs’ Briefcase and Gets Eliminated From the Show.

Watch Rakhi Sawant's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

