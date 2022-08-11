Bollywood celebs are celebrating Raksha Bandhan in full swing. As many stars took to their social media and shared pictures with their siblings marking the auspicious occasion. Right from Sanjay Dutt sharing an old memory, Ananya Panday posing with her bro to Shamita Shetty flashing love for her sis Shilpa Shetty, it's beautiful and how. Have a look at it below. Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra to Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai - 5 Best On-Screen Sibling Duos in Bollywood!

Sanjay Dutt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Sunny Deol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Shweta Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Navya Naveli Nanda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Shamita Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Zoya Akhtar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)