Rakul Preet Singh has set the internet on fire today with her sizzling dance moves. As the actress took to social media and shared a video of hers grooving to the beats of the viral song "Pasoori" by Ali Sethi x Shae Gill and it's insanely fabulous. In the clip, we can see the diva in all-black lehenga-choli combo serving pure dance. HOT!!! Rakul Preet Singh Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful and Gorgeous As She Poses in a Sequin Saree! (View Pics).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)