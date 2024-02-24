Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exchanged wedding vows on February 21 in Goa. The actress recently expressed heartfelt gratitude and shared some delightful pictures from their special day, extending sincere thanks to designer Tarun Tahiliani for crafting their exquisite attire. Rakul shared glimpses of her personalised kalire, adorned with intricately crafted rose gold-plated initials, including a prominent 'R'. Another photo captured her standing with her family and husband for a group shot. Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnan's Wedding Outfits: Actor Opts for Tarun Tahiliani's Ivory Chikankari Sherwani; Actress Dons Exquisite Lehenga Adorned With Pearls (See Pics).

Rakul Preet Singh's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

