Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer and there's no one like her in the industry. Now, a video of her has surfaced on the internet that sees Rakhi singing and dancing on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's (DDLJ) song "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna" for Alia Bhatt ahead of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. She also mentioned that the bride is going to wear Sabyasachi for the D-day. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Postponed Due to Security Reasons? – Reports.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

