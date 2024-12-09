Ranbir Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On day 4 of the prestigious cinema event, the Animal star sat for a discussion reflecting on his cinema journey at the film festival's 'In Conversation' segment. The official handle of the Red Sea Film Festival shared glimpses of the Bollywood star at the event, interacting with fans and posing for pictures with them. The post also included snippets from his discussion at the film festival. Check out the pictures below. ‘Cinema Knows No Language’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects on Her Journey as an Actress at Red Sea International Film Festival 2024’s ‘In Conversation’ Segment (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024

